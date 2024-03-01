Ready to Hit Pause on Digital Chaos? Check Out The #DisconnectReconnect Event

Written by YGTV Team on 01 March 2024 .

Gibraltar’s second DisconnectReconnect event will take place next month.

A statement from the organisers continued:

“In a world saturated with screens and digital distractions, it's time to take a breath, unplug, and reconnect with nature and ourselves. That's why we're thrilled to announce the second-ever DisconnectReconnect event, set to take place on Sunday, April 7th, 2024.

"The event is a collaboration with Whole Wild World, GibSams and OTWO. This immersive event aims to raise awareness about the vital role nature plays in our mental wellbeing. Whether you're a seasoned outdoor enthusiast or just looking for a refreshing change of pace, DisconnectReconnect offers something for everyone.

“Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities, including:

- Wild Walks: Explore Gibraltar's urban wildlife on a scenic 5KM journey, collect stamps along the way, and enter our prize draw.

- Running Wild: Join the Corre Libre running club for a 5KM adventure.

- Wild Bikers: Embark on a 5KM cycling excursion through picturesque surroundings.

- Wild Nutters Rock Run: Witness our ‘Barefoot Impact’ runners conquer a monumental 50KM run/crawl around the rock. (Contact us directly to join this run).

“All activities start at Casemates from 10am-11am and culminate at Europa Point (from 11am-4pm), where participants can enjoy our Pop-up Mini Forest created with help from the Gibraltar Horticultural Society HM Prison & Gibraltar Training Centre), peruse Wild Stalls, and engage in Wild Performance & Workshops led by Recycled Junkies (Nathan STOMP Conroy) and upcycled crafts with Eco-decor by Ireana.

"Registration is now open, offering individuals the opportunity to embark on a journey of self-discovery and reconnect with what truly matters. Sign up for all activities here at BuyTickets.gi: https://www.buytickets.gi/events/disconnect-reconnect-806

"Spaces for some activities are limited!

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors and supporters, including Interbuild, Gib Oil, Green Arc, Gibraltar Horticultural Society, MH Blands, and Green Arc Gibraltar, for their invaluable contributions to making this event possible.

“We are still seeking sponsors and collaborators for the event, to help make it bigger and more impactful.

“Join us as we hit pause on the digital chaos and embrace the beauty of the great outdoors. Let's #DisconnectReconnect and prioritise our mental wellbeing.

“All proceeds raised will go to GibSams and local urban rewilding projects.”

For more information and registration, visit www.wholewildworld.org/events