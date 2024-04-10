Competition For Young Artists – People’s Choice Award

Written by YGTV Team on 10 April 2024 .

The People’s Choice Award at this year’s Gibraltar Cultural Services Competition for Young Artists has been awarded to Shelli Abudarham for her artwork ‘Follow the White Rabbit’.

Shelli Abudarham has received a prize from GCS of £100.

The People’s Choice Award encourages visitors to play the role of adjudicator and vote for their favourite artwork. Voting slips were handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall reception to ensure the ‘one vote per person’ rule. A total of 231 votes were received over the two-week period.