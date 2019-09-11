Together Gibraltar Launches Crowdfunding Initiative

Together Gibraltar has launched a crowdfunding initiative ahead of the upcoming general election campaign. The money raised will go towards covering the party’s campaign costs.

In a promotional video released by the party, leader Marlene Hassan Nahon says that “big money” has to be kept out of politics. Ms Hassan Nahon also lists a few of the party’s policies relating to housing, parental leave, reproductive choice, a bike-friendly transport system and a fair tender process.

Together Gibraltar’s leader ends: “We need to show them that this can be done. We can and will do this together.”