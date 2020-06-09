Government Welcomes “Positive Engagement” With Spanish Government Officials

Written by YGTV Team on 09 June 2020 .

The Government has welcomed the “positive and cordial engagement” today with officials of the Government of Spain in the context of an initial contact for exploratory discussions relating to the post-Brexit relationship between Gibraltar and Spain and the EU.

The talks, which involved delegations from Spain, the United Kingdom and Gibraltar were held in Malaga.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo headed the Gibraltar delegation which also included the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, Attorney General Michael Llamas QC and Financial Secretary Albert Mena.

The Chief Minister said: "I welcome that we have had a very positive engagement with Spanish Government officials. The discussions took place in a cordial and constructive atmosphere.

"All key issues were discussed and there are clearly areas where some significant progress can be made. These include the issues of mobility, which has long been a point of unnecessary friction for citizens, and a wider agenda of engagement designed to continue to resolve matters which have long dogged our relationship. The discussions will resume before the end of this month."