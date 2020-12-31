GSD: Framework Cautiously Greeted But Big Questions On Detail

Written by YGTV Team on 31 December 2020 .

The GSD has cautiously welcomed the announcement that consensus has been reached on the framework principles for a possible EU-UK Agreement on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the EU but says that “big questions arise” on the detail of what is being agreed in principle. The party says the public have a right to know the basis of the agreement and that any collective sigh of relief “has to be tempered by the lack of knowledge of the precise arrangements.”

A statement continued: “The announcements made by the Spanish Foreign Minister and the Chief Minister have been different in content and raise issues that need further examination. Ms Laya was quite clear in her view that this is a bilateral agreement that has been reached which gives Spain responsibilities over Schengen checks in Gibraltar. This appears not to be Gibraltar’s position and whether Spain would exercise controls or jurisdiction in Gibraltar requires clarification. It would be unacceptable for there to be any prospect of Spanish officers exercising jurisdiction in Gibraltar.

“Reaching a safe and beneficial agreement for Gibraltar is what the Opposition has called for from the outset. This should have the mobility of persons at its heart, be economically beneficial and be safe from the point of view of ensuring there are no concessions on sovereignty, jurisdiction and control.

“It is however impossible to comment on specific issues as we have not seen the detailed text of the framework of principles that appears to have been agreed today. This is an in principle framework that is not just about Schengen but also touches on fiscal issues, the environment or customs union. It’s important to know what has precisely been agreed. Additionally this is not a legally binding deal. That legally binding and enforceable agreement will only come when and if a formal Treaty is signed up to between the EU and UK over Gibraltar.

“What has happened today is positive because it allows that process of drafting and negotiation to open. But that is all it is. The deal has not been done. It won’t be done and there won’t be a deal in the bag till a legally binding agreement is entered into. Until that happens and the details become public it will be impossible to evaluate whether this is a good, safe and beneficial deal for Gibraltar. We welcome it for what it is - a first step which keeps the possibility of a safe and beneficial agreement alive and averts a hard Brexit.

“We also welcome that in the interim and until an agreement is reached the frontier will be operated “flexibly” by Spain. How and what transitional arrangements will operate over the next few months also need to be explained in some detail.”