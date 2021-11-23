Chief Minister To Give Evidence Before House of Commons Committee

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo leaves for London today to give evidence before the House of Commons European Scrutiny Committee about the ongoing negotiations for a UK-EU Treaty on the future relationship of Gibraltar.

Yesterday first the full Cabinet and subsequently the leader of the Opposition and the leader of Together Gibraltar were briefed on the subject in a meeting with both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.

In addition to this, a number of briefings have been delivered by the Deputy Chief Minister over the last few months on the preparations for a no negotiated outcome (NNO) to a number of different stakeholders, including the Brexit Select Committee of the Gibraltar Parliament.

The Chief Minister will be accompanied in the evidence session by the Attorney General Michael Llamas. The session will be tomorrow Wednesday at 3.30pm.

During Mr Picardo’s absence from Gibraltar, the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia will act as Chief Minister.