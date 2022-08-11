Government Denies Plans To Sell Mount Alvernia Following TG Statement

Written by YGTV Team on 11 August 2022 .

The Government says that there are “no plans” to sell Mount Alvernia.

A spokesperson said: “Reacting to the statement by Together Gibraltar, the Government can confirm it has no plans to sell Mount Alvernia. Any sale of Government property is announced by way of expressions of interest or tender.”



This followed this statement released yesterday evening from Together Gibraltar:



“It has been brought to the attention of members of Together Gibraltar that the Government is in the process of selling the grounds of Mount Alvernia, the largest residential care home for the elderly in Gibraltar, as part of a project that will see its residents transferred to a new prefabricated facility in the Rooke complex.



“The party, on behalf of these very concerned constituents, asks Government to clarify whether these plans exist and whether they can guarantee that the residents’ welfare will not be impacted by the change and/or the move to the new facility.”