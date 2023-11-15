Roy Clinton To Not Stand At GSD Leadership Election

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2023 .

Roy Clinton has confirmed that he won't be putting his name forward for the 2023 GSD leadership election.

A statement from Roy Clinton follows below:

I can today confirm that after giving the matter careful consideration, that I will not be putting my name forward for the 2023 GSD leadership election.

I have reached this decision on the basis that at present I believe that I can best serve the electorate and the party by retaining my focus on the public finances of Gibraltar which continue to be of grave concern.

I will not be canvassing for any candidates that may put their name forward this Friday and would suggest that fellow MPs and former parliamentary colleagues or indeed past party leaders refrain from endorsing candidates publically with a view to influencing the executive and the membership vote. The election process is a private one and there is no need to express personal opinions publically.

I would urge candidates to adopt a positive approach to their campaigns so as to set out their vision for the party. I know there are common values and beliefs that unite all GSD members. There is therefore much more that binds us than any perception of differences that political observers have sought to suggest. This unity of purpose is vital given our role to act not just as an Opposition but also as a party ready and able to provide an alternative Government.

For the present, the electorate expect the GSD to hold the Government to account more so given the very narrow Government majority, and any future GSD leader must maintain and build upon our strength of purpose to deliver on that expectation.





