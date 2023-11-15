GSD Sets Out Leadership Election Process and Timetable

Written by YGTV Team on 15 November 2023 .

The GSD Executive Committee has finalised its timetable for the election of Party Leader should a contested leadership election be necessary. As has previously been stated the nomination deadline is this Friday 17th November.

A statement continued: “The process will involve balloting taking place on two separate and distinct occasions, as stipulated in the Party’s Constitution. Voting by Executive Members will be held during an Executive Meeting scheduled for Monday 4th December at Party Headquarters in College Lane. Voting by the General Membership will take place at a General Meeting set up specifically for this purpose on Tuesday 5th December commencing at 6pm, to be held at the John Mackintosh Hall, as well as by other opportunities that will be set out in a communication to members by the Returning Officer for the Election.

“The decision of the Members will carry a weight of 60% and the decision of the Executive Members will carry a weight of 40% as set out in the Party Constitution. The result will be announced during the evening of 5th December 2023.

“GSD Members are reminded of the rules set out in the Party’s Constitution which states that “Eligibility to vote shall be limited to those who have been Members of the Party for not less than two years before the date that the election of the Leader takes place and are not less than sixteen years of age.”

“Provisions will be made for Members who are eligible to vote for the Party Leader but unable to attend the General Meeting. Further details in respect of the General Meeting and voting arrangements will be sent to all Members during this week.

“In the meantime, if any member wishes to check they are on the draft Electoral Roll for the leadership election they can do so by visiting the GSD office in College Lane."

Further information may be obtained from Edwin Reyes (email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) whom the Executive Committee has appointed as Returning Officer for Party Leader Election purposes.