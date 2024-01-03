Together Gibraltar - New Years Message 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 03 January 2024 .

Below follows Together Gibraltar's New Years Message:

Now that 2023 has come to a close, we wanted to take this time to reflect on the events of the past year, and share our intentions for the party and for Gibraltar in 2024.

2023: A YEAR OF TRANSITION

This year, we had our very first leadership transition as our founder and previous leader Marlene Hassan Nahon decided to take a step back from politics. In July, we welcomed Nick Calamaro as Interim Leader who was then voted in formally at our AGM in November, along with a refreshed executive ready to drive the party to new heights.

This year also saw an incredibly polarised general election. We didn’t have enough time to prepare a slate for this year’s election. Pragmatically, the executive chose not to stand, rather than fail to fully represent our supporters. Since then, we’ve formed a new executive: former executives, loyal TG activists who have decided to take a step forward, and new faces ready to make a difference in Gibraltar politics.

The team have been hard at work making sure that we have a steady stream of events to let you have your say on Gibraltar's direction and make sure we're holding the government to account in a proactive and constructive manner.

We’ve recently submitted our response to the government’s voting age consultation. One of our central values is participation and democracy, and we wanted to thank everyone who participated in making our response possible, by sharing your views online and in person. For full transparency, you can read what we’ve submitted on our website: togethergibraltar.com .

Our democracy only works if we take part in the process at all times and not just during the election season.

2024: GOALS AND AMBITIONS

With our re-invigorated team, we want to make commitments and a prediction or two for what next year will bring. Firstly, our major commitment to you is that Together Gibraltar will continue to grow as a platform to support anyone working to better our community.

Our first executive meeting will be held in January, where we’ll discuss the team responsibilities, and key policy areas we want to develop in 2024. You won’t catch us waiting until an election year to host debates, meet with community organisations, or to promote the amazing talent Together Gibraltar has in our ranks. You don’t have to be a member of Together Gibraltar to meet us, and we’re keen to work on campaigns that matter to you.

It’s clear that ongoing Brexit negotiations will shape the rhythm of our lives. We’ll continue to promote transparency and honesty from our government about how it’s going and what we can expect to see from the EU and UK. In addition, we can expect to see the full hearing of the McGrail inquiry in spring. It’s difficult to say what the ramifications for our political establishment will be, but we will fight to hold our government and our institutions to account where wrongdoing has taken place.

WHAT NEXT?

With all that said, we wanted to finish this message with what you can do.

The number one thing you can do to help us is to keep in touch, by email, in person, by WhatsApp, or Facebook. You’ve heard what we’re planning on, but we’re here to represent YOU, and to be a breath of fresh air compared to the stale status quo in our political class. Is there a view we’re missing, or an issue that we should be campaigning on? Let us know.

Beyond this, you’re supporting Together Gibraltar every time you engage in public life in Gibraltar. Every time you support local charities, every time you take an open-minded and pragmatic approach to a problem rather than making knee-jerk assumptions about what can and what cannot be done. Every time you refuse to give

in to cynicism and hold to your progressive principles. This is the country we love, and it is by doing this we’ll make it the envy of the world.

As a final thought, it’s no secret that global events in Israel and Gaza, and the ongoing Brexit negotiations have had significant consequences for our community. Together Gibraltar believes that our multifaith and multicultural community must be an example to the world, and we continue to have zero tolerance for any threats to our way of life here. We don’t have answers to the conflict, but we do know that Gibraltar must always stand against the forces that want to sever us from our shared humanity .

The New Year will have challenges, both personal to each of us and for Gibraltar. We’re right here with you to face them head on. We hope you and your loved ones have a happy, healthy, and relaxing festive season.