GSD Welcomes Fact that Principal Auditor’s Reports To Be Tabled

Written by YGTV Team on 15 January 2024 .

The agenda for the next meeting of Parliament scheduled for 24 January 2024 indicates that the Public Accounts of Gibraltar for 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 will be tabled.

Roy Clinton, the GSD Shadow Minster for Public Finance, stated the following:

“I am pleased to see that the Principal Auditor’s reports for 2017 and 2018 are finally being tabled in Parliament next week. These have been long overdue and I look forward to reading these reports and any matters the Principal Auditor may raise especially as to the reasons for the delay. I hope that the audit of the remaining accounts to at least 2022 will be brought up to date as soon as possible.”