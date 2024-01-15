GSD Welcomes Fact that Principal Auditor’s Reports To Be Tabled
The agenda for the next meeting of Parliament scheduled for 24 January 2024 indicates that the Public Accounts of Gibraltar for 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 will be tabled.
Roy Clinton, the GSD Shadow Minster for Public Finance, stated the following:
“I am pleased to see that the Principal Auditor’s reports for 2017 and 2018 are finally being tabled in Parliament next week. These have been long overdue and I look forward to reading these reports and any matters the Principal Auditor may raise especially as to the reasons for the delay. I hope that the audit of the remaining accounts to at least 2022 will be brought up to date as soon as possible.”