Government Accuses Opposition Of “Political Manipulation” Of Principal Auditor’s Report

Written by YGTV Team on 06 February 2024 .

Below follows a statement from the Government in reply to the GSD’s recent comments:

The Government regrets that the GSD Opposition continue to take a stance that seeks to exploit the findings of the Principal Auditor’s report for their own political gain.

Today, they have reached a new low with their spurious accusations, seeking to bring into disrepute not only the Government, but a contractor that provides invaluable care to some of the most vulnerable in our community.

The contract in question was awarded to MedDoc after a competitive tender process and detailed negotiations carried out by a team of Government officials, which ensured that the services were procured at the best price possible.

At least two other tenderers were not pursued due to questions relating to their demonstrable experience levels, and legal and financial issues.

Following the award of the original tender to MedDoc, the Government opted to expand their provision, as keeping one provider for a number of services would guarantee better value for money for the taxpayer.

The GSD are once again trying to make political capital out of information and figures that have been public for years. The tenders in question were awarded around 2016 and were detailed in the Book of Estimates at the time, and were available for scrutiny by both the GSD and the public. That the GSD choose to bring this to the fore now is evidence enough of their desperate intent to manipulate the Principal Auditor’s report to try to convince the public of wrongdoing where it doesn’t exist.

OneentirelylegallyunsuitabledealthatDIDexist,however,wastheonedonebytheGSDillegally via direct allocation – ie with NO tender process whatsoever - and against EU public procurement requirements, to the value of £1 billion. They even went ahead and started making payments.

Luckily for the taxpayer, this GSLP Liberal administration stepped in and terminated the GSD’s illegal contract,whichevenMrAzopardi criticised when he was anti-GSD before leading the GSD, on the basis that it was illegal under both Gibraltar and EU law.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: ‘This Government will not be lectured by the GSD on the awarding of contracts when tender and procurement processes are more transparent now than ever before. It is clear that Mr Azopardi and his Party are trying to manipulate the analysis of the Principle Auditor as a means of seeming relevant. The reality is that these figures have been public for years and both as a result of this Government’s tender process and in the Book of Estimates. The GSD forget that the people of Gibraltar remember THEIR questionable dealings and the disastrous consequences that they would have had for our community and for our coffers.’





