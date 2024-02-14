  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

GSD Files Motion For Public Accounts Committee And Unblocking Of Audit Reports

Written by YGTV Team on .

Below follows a statement from the GSD:

The GSD has today filed a Parliamentary motion calling for the creation of a Public Accounts Committee as  recommended by the Principal Auditor together with other measures to ensure that the audits of years  subsequent to 2018 are facilitated and unblocked by Government.  

Roy Clinton MP the GSD Shadow Minister for Public Finance stated the following:  

“Today we have filed a motion to put into effect one of the Principal Auditor’s main recommendations which  is that Parliament should set up a Public Accounts Committee (“PAC”) to follow up his reports. The  Government have stated they do not support such a measure and will have the opportunity to demonstrate  again their complete lack of commitment to transparency and accountability in our Public Finances.  Alternatively they can, with proper reflection, commit to the establishment of a PAC which will provide  important scrutiny for the tax-payer.  

In addition to this measure we are seeking the undertaking of Government to unblock the taking of  supplementary appropriation bills for 2019/21 and 2021/22 which will allow the Principal Auditor to complete  his work for these years and bring matters up to date.“  



share with Whatsapp