Together Gibraltar Expresses Deep Concern Over Government Response To ITLD And Treasury IT Staff Industrial Action

Written by YGTV Team on 29 February 2024 .

Together Gibraltar has issued a statement expressing “deep concern” over the Government’s response to industrial action taken by the Information Technology & Logistics Department (ITLD) and Treasury IT staff.

Below follows a statement from Together Gibraltar:

Together Gibraltar expresses deep concern over the government’s response to industrial action taken by the Information Technology & Logistics Department (ITLD) and Treasury IT staff.

It is deeply disheartening to witness a government, elected on a promise of humility, resort to intimidation and threats rather than engaging in constructive dialogue. Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident. In 2022, Together Gibraltar released a statement drawing attention to the neglect of ITLD.It is disappointing to see the situation continue to deteriorate even as the Department works to improve services and provide more support than ever.

This aggressive approach to industrial relations not only undermines the morale of our vital staff but also places our public services at significant risk, hindering Gibraltar’s progress and leaving us trailing behind the global standard. Gibraltar has more than enough talent and prosperity to exceed this standard, if public servants are given the right tools to succeed, instead of constantly being undermined.

Together Gibraltar stands with the ITLD and Treasury staff and demands that the government immediately engage in negotiations with the union. It is time for the government to reflect on its continued disregard and lack of respect for our public services and the people who keep them running.