GSD Attempts To Hold Back Modernisation Of Legislation Says Government

Written by YGTV Team on 19 March 2024 .

Below follows the Government's reply to the GSD:

The Government notes the statement from the GSD once again attacking the modernisation of the legislation concerning public inquiries.

The Government has already confirmed it will be taking the new Inquiries Bill in this session of the Parliament in order to make the law in Gibraltar materially and substantively identical to the modern law and practice in the United Kingdom.

The Government will proceed with its plans and will explain its reasoning in the debate in Parliament.

As it has already done, the Government will confirm on the record in Parliament, that it has no intention to and will not seek to exercise the power to suspend or cancel the McGrail Inquiry or to otherwise affect its ability to fully and properly inquire into the reasons for the former Commissioner of Police's early retirement.





