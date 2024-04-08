Government Regrets That Azopardi Rejects Confidential Briefing On Matters Of National Security And Public Interest

Written by YGTV Team on 08 April 2024 .

Below follows a statement from the Government:

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar notes the public comments made by the Leader of the Opposition, the Hon Keith Azopardi, this afternoon on social media regarding the very limited Restriction Notice applied to the McGrail Inquiry.

The Chief Minister has been in touch directly with Mr Azopardi to confirm that he is rejecting the briefing despite this being solely related to matters of National Security and the public interest. Mr Picardo has made clear to Mr Azopardi that the schedule to the Restriction Notice cannot be disclosed – for National Security and public interest reasons – other than in the context of the Privy Council terms briefing which is being offered, but that it would be disclosed then and in that context.

The Government deeply regrets the decision taken by the Leader of the Opposition which fails to put the National Security of Gibraltar and the common public interest of all Gibraltarians ahead of party political interests.

If Mr Azopardi had accepted the Privy Council terms briefing, it would have been abundantly clear to him, as it was to ALL Cabinet Ministers, that the Restriction Notice had to be applied to PROTECT the National Security of Gibraltar and the public interest.

His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar calls on the Leader of the Opposition to reconsider his decision and agree to the briefing on Privy Council terms, so that he can see for himself that the only aspects dealt with by the Restriction Notice are those of National Security and the public interest and do NOT relate to the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, or the Former Commissioner of Police, Ian McGrail.





