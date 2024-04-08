Government Issues Minor Clarification

Written by YGTV Team on 08 April 2024 .

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government wishes to clarify one point in its press release No.238/2034, in which it stated that the restricted information covered by the Restriction Notice issued by the Government on Friday does not relate to any partner in Hassans.

While the Government believes that that statement is true, relating as the restricted information does to references to the National Security Centralised Intelligence System (NSCIS), the Government wishes to clarify that some of the restricted references are contained in WhatsApp communications addressed by Mr Cornelio to James Levy.

Mr Levy is a partner of Hassans. The fact that some of the communications are to Mr Levy and relate to NSCIS are not restricted by the Notice.

The Government issues this clarificatory statement to ensure that no-one is misled in this respect.





