Together Gibraltar Welcomes Ministry Of Employment’s Paths Initiative

Written by YGTV Team on 16 April 2024 .

Togeteher Gibraltar have welcomed the Ministry of Employment’s recently announced Paths Initiative.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

Employment and upskilling has unfortunately been neglected by previous governments and so we are glad to see this being addressed.

Everyone seeking employment should get appropriate support in finding work that suits them and they deserve to be fairly compensated for that work. We are glad that the government is focusing on those who have faced the most barriers whether due to disability, background, or other obstacles.

Boosting our workforce is of vital importance to Gibraltar. We must make sure that we are creating more diverse opportunities, and widening the scope of who gets access to those opportunities. Our people are our most precious resource and we have to make sure they are given the tools to succeed.

Together Gibraltar is hosting their own event around tackling employment gaps on the 6th of May. We encourage all members of the public to attend, especially those who have faced employment difficulties or know someone who has.






