TG Urges Government To Address Travel Concerns

Written by YGTV Team on 23 April 2024 .

Below follows a statement from Together Gibraltar:

Together Gibraltar is deeply concerned by reports of the difficulties being faced by Gibraltarians crossing into Spain and reports of potential fines for those leaving the Campo area.

We are hearing reports that red-ID card holders, who do not typically need their passports stamped, are being told they now need these stamps if they intend to travel outside of the Campo de Gibraltar.

There is an understanding that the interim arrangements were supposed to cover red-ID card holders for all of Spain, but it is clear that people need confidence these arrangements are still valid.

We all know this is a pivotal moment in our Brexit negotiations. As both sides finalise negotiations we must make sure that Gibraltarian travellers are kept safe. We urge the government to provide clear advice for citizens faced with fines or other threats from Spanish law enforcement.

TG is aware that there are many who have been let down by the interim arrangements. UK and non-EU nationals have faced numerous problems over the last few years. They have faced longer queues, passport stamping, and in many cases have been completely unable to enter Spain unless they book a hotel. We reiterate our commitment to this important part of our community and can only hope that any deal put forward will treat them fairly.



Our team will continue to monitor the situation closely and will not hesitate to voice Gibraltarians’ concerns and demands.