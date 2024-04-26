GSD Shows Lack Of Depth And Understanding Of SEND Issues Says Government

Written by YGTV Team on 26 April 2024 .

Below follows the Government's reply to the GSD’s recent statement regarding the Special Educational Needs Report:

The GSD’s Atrish Sanchez seems to wish to politicise matters related to persons with disabilities. The Government will resist that, despite her provocative interview yesterday and will continue to address matters related to disability in the vein of the constructive exchanges with Ms Ladislaus.

In fact, the report on Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) was commissioned by the Minister for Education to provide a baseline on which to base future action by looking at whether the increase in SEND in Gibraltar is real, and if so what might be causing it.

The Government has been totally transparent in publishing the report in full. But it has not been inactive waiting for it. Aware of current and future needs, which have now been confirmed and clearly defined by the report, the Ministries of Equality, Health and Care and Education have been working together in developing the relevant pathways in order to deal with these.

From the Education perspective, St Martin’s School is fully staffed with teachers and Special Needs Learning Support Assistants, almost all the schools now have Learning Support Facilities (LSFs) ensuring that many more children are within mainstream schools, and support is given when needs are identified, even before a formal diagnosis is available.

Parents and family members of people and children with disabilities will welcome the GSLP Liberal Government’s continued, proactive approach to seeking this report and continued action plans from the Government, prioritising provision for the most vulnerable in our community.





