Together Gibraltar To Host Employment Workshop

Written by YGTV Team on 02 May 2024 .

Together Gibraltar will be hosting a public discussion on employment in Gibraltar at John Mackintosh Hall on the 6th May from 6pm. Joe Bossano, Kayley Miffed and Karl Ghio will be speaking at the debate.

A statement from Together Gibraltar follows below:

The event is aimed at finding the gaps which are keeping locals from the most rewarding jobs. It will also explore what the government and companies could be doing to enable people in the workplace.

The discussion is open to all members of the public who care about employment and workers’ rights. It is especially aimed at those who have gone through difficulties with employment or know someone who has.

Speakers

JOE BOSSANO - Gibraltar’s longest-serving MP and former Chief Minister.

Sir Joe will be speaking about the future of work worldwide and the broader trends which Gibraltar should be looking at to ensure our long-term prosperity.

KARL GHIO - Karl is a technical consultant and food technologist. He is passionate about improving the scope of job opportunities in Gibraltar and is TG's spokesperson on employment.

Karl will be speaking about his own experiences coming back to Gibraltar and trying to find work. The gaps in the system that are preventing local people from finding rewarding work when there are so many businesses and vacancies. He’ll also be discussing whether people are enabled in their jobs and taking your ideas about how we can make sure they are.

KAYLEY MIFSUD Kayley is a small-business owner and Health, Safety, Environment and Quality Manager. She is TG’s spokesperson on business and commerce.

Kayley will be discussing how Gibraltar can be doing more to introduce training and development. She will be exploring TG’s vision to create as many opportunities for engineers, artists, tradespeople and other professions as it does for lawyers.

TG will be on Gibraltar Today Friday at 1pm to discuss the workshop and what inspired them to organise it.






