GSD Highlights Design Concerns Following Government's New Public Health Survey Announcement

Written by YGTV Team on 12 August 2024 .

Following the Government’s recently announced public health survey, the GSD has issued a statement highlighting issues regarding the design of the survey itself.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The public health survey, launched on Monday last week, is welcome. There are however shortcomings regarding the design of the survey itself.

The GSD appreciates that data gathering is essential to improve services and the quality of life of individuals who suffer from mental health issues within our community, and to safeguard the human rights of those individuals. But shortcomings in the data-gathering process may affect the reliability, participation in or depth of the information that is collated.

Beyond that the stigma that still, even today, surrounds mental health is further exacerbated by the small size of our community and compounded by the issues that are unfortunately still being experienced by many service users seeking treatment for mental health issues in Gibraltar.

Shadow Minister for Health and Public Health, Joelle Ladislaus MP, said:

“Basic human rights, such as equality of opportunities in employment, fair and equitable treatment in social situations and acceptance of individuals for their own selves and not judgment due to their mental health issues will only be achievable when the stigma surrounding mental health is removed and replaced with compassion and genuine understanding.

The initiative behind the survey and indeed the campaign to break down barriers experienced by those with mental health problems is very welcome, but the survey will not achieve the intended data collection if it is not presented to the public in a way that is accessible, inoffensive, relevant and clear. Consequently, the current, questionable content of the survey may not generate sufficient participation, nor inspire the confidence of the public. Indeed a number of negatives as to the content of the questionnaire have been emphasised by members of the public who have had sight of the survey but either been unwilling to engage, or unable to due to technical issues. If the campaign to destigmatise mental health and generating sufficient public engagement to produce a useful bank of information to inform the improvement of mental health services are the aims, we would urge the Government to reconsider the content and format of the questionnaire, and its dissemination, lest the survey should be considered mere lip service, which is how many unfortunately feel.”





