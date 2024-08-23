GSD Calls For Urgent Action On Skye Ward Conditions At Ocean Views

Written by YGTV Team on 23 August 2024 .

The GSD has called for action from the Government following reports received by the party highlighting a malfunctioning air conditioning system in Skye Ward at Ocean Views.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD has received numerous concerns regarding the unacceptable conditions at Skye Ward, Ocean Views. Reports have highlighted that patients in this ward have been enduring intolerable heat due to a malfunctioning air conditioning system that has remained unfixed for several months.

Given that the ward is partly glass-fronted and exposed to direct sunlight for most of the day, temperatures rise to unbearable levels. This situation is especially concerning given the complex mental health challenges faced by patients in this seclusion ward. It is critical that a permanent solution to this ongoing issue is implemented without further delay.

Shadow Minister for Care and Opportunity, Atrish Sanchez notes that ‘every individual is entitled to the highest standard of mental health care as part of our health and social care system. It is completely unacceptable that both patients and staff in Skye Ward are subjected to such distressing conditions, which exacerbates the difficulties they are already facing.

We strongly urge the Government to address this issue as a matter of immediate priority, ensuring the well-being and dignity of both the patients and staff who continue to endure these daily hardships.





