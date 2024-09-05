GSD: “Government insults instead of providing answers on the Upper Rock”

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2024 .

The GSD has accused the Government of “failing to address the important issues” raised by the GSD in respect of the Upper Rock.

A statement continued: “The undeniable fact is that the Visitor Sites expressions of interest is highly significant as it is an area which is extensive, covering many important tourist sites and other assets both within and outside the Nature Reserve. This is a big project. The sites, which are under the mixed management of the Minister's department and Knightsfield Holdings Ltd, cost the taxpayer in excess of £7M and are in respect of one of Gibraltar's largest areas of land. This begs the unanswered question as to why such a short period of time has been allowed for interested parties to submit proposals and further why such little publicity was given to this project, which are leading many to conclude that a preferred bidder may already having been identified.

“Furthermore, what commercial incentive is there for the successful tenderer? These details are not addressed.

“It is shameful that Minister Cortes has chosen to personally attack and insult Mr Bossino instead of answering and dealing with the legitimate questions raised by the GSD. His response is nothing other than a nasty diatribe which raises more questions than answers.

“The Minister’s baseless response not only descends to shallow bluster - demonstrating that he is devoid of proper answers and arguments - he also shows, in full technicolour, that he has no plan for the Upper Rock and other sites.

“To cite as an example of perfection the EOI in respect of the embarrassingly delayed waste treatment plant shines a light on the Government's own low standards.

“Paragraph 2.2 of the E O l allows the bidder the flexibility to appoint a third party. Should this be the arrangement, will the Government confirm that it will be answerable to the public in respect of the activities of the third party or will it hide behind its arrangements with the main contractor as it did when questions were asked about the contract awarded in respect of the Botanical Gardens Theatre?”

Damon Bossino said:"The fact is that theGovernment cannot deny the basic point that after almost 13 years in office ti has presided over mismanagement and is now having to resort to outside private investment."