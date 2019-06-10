GNDO Announces Gibraltar National Team 2019
The Gibraltar National Dance Organisation (GNDO) says it has selected this year’s Gibraltar National Team. They will be competing at the Dance World Cup, in Braga, Portugal in June and the IDO World Show Dance Championships in Riesa, Germany in November.
A spokesperson said: “On this occasion, the GNDO have selected a total of 6 dancers from tough auditions in March, held at Central Hall, as well as 55 dancers from the Gibraltar International Dance Festival. The dancers that make the team are from the following dance schools: Gibraltar Academy of Dance, JF Dance, Mediterranean Dance School, Show Dance Company, Stylos Dance Studios and Transitions Dance Academy. “
The 2019 National Team members are:
- LUCIA GUILLEM HERNANDEZ
- EVA KATE COLLINSON
- NOA MAURO
- JOHAN TANTE
- ANNA PINCHO
- CHENILLE BROWN
- ELLA GAIVISO
- SARAH HOOK
- ANNA PECINO
- JANELLE HENDRICK
- MARIANNE HOOK
- STELLA BOSANO
- CHELSIE VICTOR
- LAUREN MONTERO
- JANIS JACKSON
- CELINE CRUZ
- EMMA CHIPOLINA
- JULIANA MARTIN
- KATE CAMILLERI
- NATALIE CHIPOLINA
- BELLA WEIR
- MOLLY TAYLOR
- BRIANNA TRINIDAD
- JANELLA JOHNSON
- JULIANNE RODRIGUEZ
- LIYAH TANTE
- NIAH GUILLING
- NOELLE CASSANO
- SARAH MONTOVIO
- MEGAN RODRIGUEZ
- ALANNA BONAVIA
- COURTNEY EDWARDS
- GIANNE RODRIGUEZ
- LOUISE BRITTO
- AMBER CHICHON
- ANNA JIMENEZ
- AMY WINK
- AYLA SANTOS PIZARRO
- DIAMOND DALLI
- ELLA HURTADO
- EMMA ROCCA
- FAYE GOMEZ
- HEAVEN BOCARISA
- ISABELLA WINK
- JOELLE FIGUERAS
- JYRA HENDRICK
- KATE WILLIAMSON
- KATIE BADO
- MEGAN WINK
- MIA HOOK
- NATHAN VILLALBA
- SARAH WOOD
- SOPHIE CROSSKEY
- YUVAL LAHAV
- DUNCAN GRECH
- SIANDAYLE ALMAN
- MADISON BALDACHINO
National Team choreographers are: Chantelle Azzopardi, Paulette Finlayson Napoli, Genyka Celecia Bolaños, Gerald Rodriguez, Jade Federico-Marzan, Sabrina Abudharham, Lauren Montero, Lillian Montero and Gillaine Alman.
GNDO President Wendy Garro said: “The majority of these dancers have performed both locally and international and competed at the highest level winning many awards at the Gibraltar International Dance Festival, Sussex Dance Festival, Dance World Cup and even finalists at IDO international events, amongst other accolades. We are delighted that everyone is doing their very best to ensure that Gibraltar is represented to the highest of standards.”
