GNDO Announces Gibraltar National Team 2019

Written by YGTV Team on 10 June 2019 .

The Gibraltar National Dance Organisation (GNDO) says it has selected this year’s Gibraltar National Team. They will be competing at the Dance World Cup, in Braga, Portugal in June and the IDO World Show Dance Championships in Riesa, Germany in November.

A spokesperson said: “On this occasion, the GNDO have selected a total of 6 dancers from tough auditions in March, held at Central Hall, as well as 55 dancers from the Gibraltar International Dance Festival. The dancers that make the team are from the following dance schools: Gibraltar Academy of Dance, JF Dance, Mediterranean Dance School, Show Dance Company, Stylos Dance Studios and Transitions Dance Academy. “

The 2019 National Team members are:

LUCIA GUILLEM HERNANDEZ

EVA KATE COLLINSON

NOA MAURO

JOHAN TANTE

ANNA PINCHO

CHENILLE BROWN

ELLA GAIVISO

SARAH HOOK

ANNA PECINO

JANELLE HENDRICK

MARIANNE HOOK

STELLA BOSANO

CHELSIE VICTOR

LAUREN MONTERO

JANIS JACKSON

CELINE CRUZ

EMMA CHIPOLINA

JULIANA MARTIN

KATE CAMILLERI

NATALIE CHIPOLINA

BELLA WEIR

MOLLY TAYLOR

BRIANNA TRINIDAD

JANELLA JOHNSON

JULIANNE RODRIGUEZ

LIYAH TANTE

NIAH GUILLING

NOELLE CASSANO

SARAH MONTOVIO

MEGAN RODRIGUEZ

ALANNA BONAVIA

COURTNEY EDWARDS

GIANNE RODRIGUEZ

LOUISE BRITTO

AMBER CHICHON

ANNA JIMENEZ

AMY WINK

AYLA SANTOS PIZARRO

DIAMOND DALLI

ELLA HURTADO

EMMA ROCCA

FAYE GOMEZ

HEAVEN BOCARISA

ISABELLA WINK

JOELLE FIGUERAS

JYRA HENDRICK

KATE WILLIAMSON

KATIE BADO

MEGAN WINK

MIA HOOK

NATHAN VILLALBA

SARAH WOOD

SOPHIE CROSSKEY

YUVAL LAHAV

DUNCAN GRECH

SIANDAYLE ALMAN

MADISON BALDACHINO

National Team choreographers are: Chantelle Azzopardi, Paulette Finlayson Napoli, Genyka Celecia Bolaños, Gerald Rodriguez, Jade Federico-Marzan, Sabrina Abudharham, Lauren Montero, Lillian Montero and Gillaine Alman.

GNDO President Wendy Garro said: “The majority of these dancers have performed both locally and international and competed at the highest level winning many awards at the Gibraltar International Dance Festival, Sussex Dance Festival, Dance World Cup and even finalists at IDO international events, amongst other accolades. We are delighted that everyone is doing their very best to ensure that Gibraltar is represented to the highest of standards.”

For further information, please contact them via email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.