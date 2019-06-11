Plater Youth Club Weekend Residential At Huerta Grande

Last weekend, a group of ten young people from the Plater Youth Club took part in a fun packed weekend residential in Huerta Grande in Pelayo.

The participants involved had worked hard to earn their places on the trip by supporting local community events and raising awareness of caring for the environment whilst demonstrating positive participation during youth club activities.

The weekend’s events included surfing in Tarifa, kayaking in Rio de las Cañas and rock climbing. The weekend was a fitting celebration of the participants’ recent efforts and gave them the opportunity to spend some time away from their regular home environment whilst engaging in team building activities and learning new skills.