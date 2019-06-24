Gibraltar National Dance Team To Attend Dance World Cup

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2019 .

The Gibraltar National Dance Team will be competing at the Dance World Cup in Braga, Portugal, from Friday 28th June to Saturday 6th July 2019.

The dancers selected all qualified from the 2019 Gibraltar International Dance Festival and choreographers for this project include: Chantelle Azzopardi, Paulette Finlayson Napoli, Genyka Celecia Bolaños, Jade Federico-Marzan, Sabrina Abudharham, Lauren Montero and Lillian Montero.

The Team will be competing against over 6000 of dancers from 53 countries, and Gibraltar will be represented in the Mini Kids, Children, Junior and Adult categories.

The 2019 Team Gibraltar for Portugal are as follows:

Lucia Guillem Hernandez

Eva Kate Collinson

Noa Mauro

Johan Tante

Anna Pincho

Chenille Brown

Ella Gaiviso

Sarah Hook

Anna Pecino

Janelle Hendrick

Marianne Hook

Stella Bosano

Chelsie Victor

Lauren Montero

Janis Jackson

Celine Cruz

Emma Chipolina

Juliana Martin

Kate Camilleri

Natalie Chipolina

Bella Weir

Molly Taylor

Brianna Trinidad

Janella Johnson

Julianne Rodriguez

Liyah Tante

Niah Guilling

Noelle Cassano

Sarah Montovio

Megan Rodriguez

Alanna Bonavia

Courtney Edwards

Gianne Rodriguez

Louise Britto

Amber Chichon

Anna Jimenez

Amy Wink

Ayla Santos Pizarro

Diamond Dalli

Ella Hurtado

Emma Rocca

Faye Gomez

Heaven Bocarisa

Isabella Wink

Joelle Figueras

Jyra Hendrick

Kate Williamson

Katie Bado

Megan Wink

Mia Hook

Nathan Villalba

Sarah Wood

Sophie Crosskey

Yuval Lahav

GNDO President Wendy Garro said: "The GNDO is always proud to be able to send dancers to the Dance World Cup. We will aim to compete to the highest of standards against the best dancers from around the world and represent Gibraltar to the best of our ability."





