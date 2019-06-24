Gibraltar National Dance Team To Attend Dance World Cup
The Gibraltar National Dance Team will be competing at the Dance World Cup in Braga, Portugal, from Friday 28th June to Saturday 6th July 2019.
The dancers selected all qualified from the 2019 Gibraltar International Dance Festival and choreographers for this project include: Chantelle Azzopardi, Paulette Finlayson Napoli, Genyka Celecia Bolaños, Jade Federico-Marzan, Sabrina Abudharham, Lauren Montero and Lillian Montero.
The Team will be competing against over 6000 of dancers from 53 countries, and Gibraltar will be represented in the Mini Kids, Children, Junior and Adult categories.
The 2019 Team Gibraltar for Portugal are as follows:
- Lucia Guillem Hernandez
- Eva Kate Collinson
- Noa Mauro
- Johan Tante
- Anna Pincho
- Chenille Brown
- Ella Gaiviso
- Sarah Hook
- Anna Pecino
- Janelle Hendrick
- Marianne Hook
- Stella Bosano
- Chelsie Victor
- Lauren Montero
- Janis Jackson
- Celine Cruz
- Emma Chipolina
- Juliana Martin
- Kate Camilleri
- Natalie Chipolina
- Bella Weir
- Molly Taylor
- Brianna Trinidad
- Janella Johnson
- Julianne Rodriguez
- Liyah Tante
- Niah Guilling
- Noelle Cassano
- Sarah Montovio
- Megan Rodriguez
- Alanna Bonavia
- Courtney Edwards
- Gianne Rodriguez
- Louise Britto
- Amber Chichon
- Anna Jimenez
- Amy Wink
- Ayla Santos Pizarro
- Diamond Dalli
- Ella Hurtado
- Emma Rocca
- Faye Gomez
- Heaven Bocarisa
- Isabella Wink
- Joelle Figueras
- Jyra Hendrick
- Kate Williamson
- Katie Bado
- Megan Wink
- Mia Hook
- Nathan Villalba
- Sarah Wood
- Sophie Crosskey
- Yuval Lahav
GNDO President Wendy Garro said: "The GNDO is always proud to be able to send dancers to the Dance World Cup. We will aim to compete to the highest of standards against the best dancers from around the world and represent Gibraltar to the best of our ability."