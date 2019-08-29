GDP Officer Recognised For Services To Sport

Gibraltar Defence Police Officer PC Lee Casciaro has been awarded the Gibraltar Medallion of Honour and Distinction for Services to Sport.

A spokesperson said: "Lee, a local hero to many young Gibraltarians, plays football in a semi-professional capacity. He plays for Lincoln Red Imps and is a regular selection for the Gibraltar national side, striker being his position. Ever since Gibraltar was admitted into playing in high profile competitions, Lee has gone from strength to strength. Taking into consideration his demanding career in the GDP, Lee somehow finds time and energy to compete against the best in the world. GDP’s senior management are proud to have Lee as an employee and congratulates him on this achievement."