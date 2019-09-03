Chief Minister Congratulates Mgr Mark Miles

Written by YGTV Team on 03 September 2019 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has written to Monsignor Mark Miles to congratulate him on his appointment as Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the Organization of American States.

The Chief Minister wrote:

‘Dear Mark,

‘I was delighted to read the news of your appointment as Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the Organization of American States. This is, no doubt, further confirmation of the trust you enjoy from The Holy Father.

‘As a Gibraltarian, I am immensely proud of the achievements you have attained in your ecclesiastic life and your parallel diplomatic career. I know that wherever you have been you have always proudly stated you are from Gibraltar. All of us back here at home on The Rock thank you for being an "ambassador" for us too.

‘Should time permit on one of my future visits to the US, I would be delighted to meet you and perhaps, host you for a meal or a coffee.’