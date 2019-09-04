Threat Level For Gibraltar Remains Unchanged Says GCC

Written by YGTV Team on 04 September 2019 .

Yesterday's meeting of the Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC) reviewed security and civil contingency matters. They have confirmed there is no change in our threat level with a terrorist attack remaining as likely; but there is, however, no specific intelligence to suggest a direct threat to Gibraltar or any forthcoming event.

The meeting was co-chaired by His Excellency the Governor and the Deputy Chief Minister.

A statement follows below:

Reflecting on the overwhelming success of the Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games, the GCC thanked the Gibraltar 2019 Island Games Organising Committee and the many organisations and individuals involved in delivering such an outstanding sporting event. The GCC also commended the excellent work of the Emergency Services during what was an exceptionally busy period of heightened activity.

In its assessment of the current threat, the GCC concluded that there was no change in the threat level with a terrorist attack remaining as likely; but there is, however, no specific intelligence to suggest a direct threat to Gibraltar or any forthcoming event.

The GCC will continue to closely monitor threat intelligence as it relates to Gibraltar. Gibraltar’s Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to implement the necessary measures to keep our community safe by modifying their operational posture in light of high-profile events such as National Day celebrations and the ongoing uncertainties surrounding a potential ‘no-deal’ exit from the European Union.

As ever, the public is asked to remain vigilant and to report any security and law enforcements concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police.