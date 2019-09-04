Heritage Awards Nomination Process To End Later This Month

Members of the public are reminded that the closing date for nominations for this year’s Heritage Awards is Tuesday 17th September 2019.

A statement follows below:

The awards will be made to persons, groups, clubs or companies that have made outstanding contributions to Gibraltar’s heritage (such as by a piece of research, publication of a book, a work of art, or the design, construction or restoration of a building), or by having shown exceptional sensitivity to Gibraltar’s heritage in being instrumental in preserving an important part of it. Persons under the age of 16 are also eligible to be nominated for the Junior Award, either as individuals, groups or as contributors to school projects. The awards will be made for achievements during the past five years (i.e 2014 – 2019 inclusive).

Conditions, together with nomination forms, can be obtained from the Trust’s office at the Main Guard, 13 John Mackintosh Square, Mondays to Fridays, during normal office hours or downloaded from the Trust’s website at www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi