University Of Gibraltar And Huobi University Announce Plans To Collaborate On Blockchain Education And Research

Written by YGTV Team on 05 September 2019 .

The University of Gibraltar and Huobi University, a leading blockchain technology and application education institution in China, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the development of blockchain education and research initiatives.

Minister Albert Isola formally exchanged the document on behalf of the University of Gibraltar along with Jianing Yu, President of Huobi University, during his visit to Beijing this week.

A statement follows below:

The agreement is geared towards promoting cooperation in education, academic research, the development and collaboration of academic programmes, and the creation and delivery of short courses in key areas including blockchain, cryptotechnology, and fintech.

Albert Isola MP, Gibraltar’s Minister for Commerce, said: “We are very excited at the prospect of future collaborations between Huobi University and the University of Gibraltar, particularly as a means of accelerating the establishment of high quality blockchain-focused educational initiatives. Both parties share an ambition to promote high level academic research around the burgeoning DLT landscape, and I look forward to seeing this vision take shape.

“Huobi has a rich history of working with the Gibraltar Government in the pursuit of blockchain innovation. The company was awarded a full DLT licence from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) in November 2018, and Huobi recognises the intrinsic link between the development of blockchain education offerings and mainstream DLT adoption — a sentiment that has fuelled Gibraltar’s ascent as a global blockchain powerhouse."

President of Huobi University, Dr. Yu Jianing, said: “The Huobi University is an education and research institution focusing on the frontier fields of new distributed business models, new applications of blockchain technology, and new digital finance systems. The goal is to cultivate top entrepreneurs and investors in the blockchain field. Huobi University have been giving the courses in China, the United States, Japan, and South Korea, and have trained more than 1,000 blockchain industry elites. Strategic cooperation with the University of Gibraltar is an important step towards the internationalization of the Huobi University, and both parties will launch a series of English-oriented courses for entrepreneurs and investors around the world in the future.”

Huobi University is an affiliate of the Huobi Group, a leading global digital asset financial service provider established in Beijing in 2013. With operations established worldwide, Huobi is one of the largest exchanges operating in the blockchain industry and has established compliance service teams across the globe to ensure a customer-centric approach.

In June, Albert Isola MP, Gibraltar’s Minister for Commerce attended and delivered the keynote speech at a blockchain seminar organised by Huobi Group in Beijing. The ‘Discover Gibraltar with Huobi’ event provided an extensive insight into Gibraltar’s evolving Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) ecosystem and supportive regulatory environment. The Huobi seminar included panel sessions on blockchain regulation and fintech development with a number of prominent Chinese blockchain academics from leading Chinese universities and professionals participating in the discussions.

Minister Isola was accompanied at this week’s MOU signing ceremony by Gibraltar Finance Senior Executives Michael Ashton and Paul Astengo. Yang Jun, Vice President of the Huobi University, David Chen, VP of Huobi University, Wang Yan, General Manager of Huobi Club, and Pan Dong, Deputy General Manager of Huobi Club, attended the signing ceremony as well.