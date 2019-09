HMS Scott Visits Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 06 September 2019 .

HMS Scott will make a port visit to Gibraltar today for a Fleet Time Support Period.

An ocean survey vessel, HMS Scott is the only vessel of her class and can remain at sea for up to 300 days a year, thanks to her novel crew rotation system. At 13,500 tonnes she is the fifth largest ship in the Royal Navy but only needs a crew of 78.