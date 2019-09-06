Heritage Trust Welcomes Road To The Lines Regeneration

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust says it welcomes the announcement of the project to regenerate the area of Road to the Lines “in a way that addresses the needs of the community, the preservation of built heritage and vernacular architecture and encourages leisure and tourism activity as well as amenities for the residents of the area.”

A statement concluded: “The interrelation of the project with the ongoing clearing of the Northern Defences, a prime tourist attraction in the future, is also key in opening up the potential of this historic area which is at the foot of the Moorish Castle and a stone’s throw from the Main Street and Casemates hub. Infrastructure feeding the area is dated and needs upgrading which in turn will encourage more restoration activity in the area as has been seen on the nearby Castle Steps (Calle Comedia). We look forward to following this exciting project through the various tender and planning stages.”