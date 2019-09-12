Action Group Formed To Oppose Queensway Quay Marina Development

Written by YGTV Team on 12 September 2019 .

A campaign has been launched today by a newly formed group to oppose the prospective extensive development of the Queensway Quay Marina.

‘Save Queensway Quay’ has been set up to oppose what it describes as “the senseless destruction and over-development of Queensway Quay Marina.” The group has also set up a change.org petition which currently has over 500 signatures.

The plans consist of three proposed developments which the group says are “out of proportion and out of character with the pedestrian and tranquil environment.” The group says the affected area is “of considerable relevance to our heritage, local environment and identity.”



Members says the development will also result in the straining of existing infrastructure, services and local amenities, will bring heavy vehicle traffic to the areas and will be detrimental to local businesses and the population at large.

A further list of points were provided in a statement to the press this morning:

The development:



- Does not act in the best interest of local residents of Gibraltar which should be the prime focus and agenda of the elected Government and local authorities



Why Save Queensway Quay?



- It is an iconic waterfront location enjoyed by all Gibraltarians and visitors alike due to the attractive, vibrant and recreational character of the area



- It is a unique, publicly accessible setting offering breath-taking views across two continents



- Our environment should come first.



- The area is steeped in Gibraltar’s rich history



- Local businesses currently thrive at Queensway Quay due to the atmosphere



- There is a diversity of Marine life which thrive in the waters



A statement concluded: “Queensway Quay Marina is one of the most historical wharfs in Gibraltar dating back to Spanish origins. It was developed by the British in 1736 to provide ‘better victualing of men-at-war’ and became the traditional landing place for newly arriving Governors of Gibraltar, at the steps known as Governor’s Landing, which are still in use as part of the marina.

"Today, Queensway Quay Marina not only provides berths for 156 boats and yachts, it has an impressive backdrop of low-rise traditional style residential complexes, a number of commercial units, and a choice of elegant and popular restaurants and bars.

"The Development and Planning Commission have asked the Developer, Marina Properties Limited, who also owns the marina, to submit an Environmental Impact Assessment for the proposed development. They will soon be meeting to consider a town planning application to construct a 6,200 square meter platform in the marina to accommodate an 8 storey 120-room hotel, 45 serviced apartments, and 1080 square meters of commercial floor space, and two floors of parking, connected to Queensway via an elevated road bridge link.

If this development was to gain approval, it would disrupt this peaceful, tranquil and strictly pedestrian recreational public location at the water’s edge, where residents of Gibraltar, and visitors alike, enjoy long range views toward Spain and Morocco, and magnificent sunsets across the bay, whilst forever altering the serene atmosphere, the very essence of the Queensway Quay Marina.

"Furthermore, The Queensway Quay Waterfront Car Park, from where you can stand back and observe Gibraltar’s magnificent historic city walls, will be replaced by an 11-storey tower block to accommodate car parking, commercial units, and apartments.

"Finally, the Marina waters between The Sails and Cormorant Wharf will be reclaimed to accommodate a 5 storey building for mixed residential and commercial use, paving the way for additional traffic movements on the pedestrian Marina promenade.

"We ask the Government of Gibraltar to support our campaign and stop the proposed Queensway Quay Marina Development through its veto in the Head Lease before it is too late, and Gibraltar loses one of its most treasured and attractive assets; one that is central to recreational activities of the local population.”



The Directors of Save Queensway Quay Limited are:

Mike Balfour - The Island

George Benady - The Sails

Stuart Bentham - Ordnance Wharf

Michael Carlton - Ragged Staff Wharf

Nick Page - Cormorant Wharf