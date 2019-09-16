49th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean

Written by YGTV Team on 16 September 2019 .

Last weekend Natwest International Gibraltar joined the Nautilus Project (TNP) for the 49th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean. The group collected a total amount of 64kg of refuse from Rosia Bay.

A statement from the Nautilus Project (TNP) follows below:

Hotspot for plastic litter; historical Rosia Bay, was visited once again and a total amount of 64kg of refuse was retrieved in just under an hour by RBS staff supported by the KPMG rugby juniors. Collaborations with the local Eco Park continue ensuring that all the debris collected does not end up in either landfill or the ocean.

TNP persist raising awareness in this area which inhabits a wealth of sea life including many endangered species. TNP team hope to see this dilapidated zone restored to its former glory. In the interim period, the placing of recycling bins could potentially curb the waste situation somewhat.