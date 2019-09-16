Cross Frontier Group Meets To Discuss Brexit Issues

Written by YGTV Team on 16 September 2019 .

The Cross Frontier Group held a meeting on Thursday 12th September at the Unite the Union offices. Representatives from all the member organisations were present.

The current situation regarding Brexit was discussed, with the group highlighting that civil society should not be adversely affected by its final outcome. With this in mind, arrangements for a series of meetings were suggested and agreed to.

A spokesperson said: “The CFG will seek to meet with the Government of Gibraltar and with all other local political parties with Brexit as the main item on the agenda. It also plans to arrange meetings with representatives of the Spanish Government and with members of other opposition parties. A meeting with Inmaculada Nieto from the Adelante Andalucía party has already been arranged. A visit to Brussels to lobby MEPs and the EC is also being considered.

“The CFG will continue to endeavour strengthening cross-border relations and maintaining fluidity at the border.”