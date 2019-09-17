Government Completes Catalan Bay Works

Written by YGTV Team on 17 September 2019 .

The Ministry for Housing has announced the completion of beautification works to some of the blocks that form part of the Government’s rental housing stock within Catalan Bay.

The beautified buildings include the blocks on the sea front: Seaview House, Genoa House and Shamrock House.

The works undertaken have included render repairs and the re-painting of all external facades with a change of colour scheme to all three buildings.

This was complemented with further minor repairs and re-decoration of all wall and ceiling surfaces within the communal areas of the blocks.

The Minister for Housing, Samantha Sacramento, said: “Catalan Bay has been transformed and looks beautiful. The Ministry for Housing, in consultation with the Town Planner, looked at these bright colours. The contrasting tones are very effective and have created a beautiful look for the village and a magnificent sight for all to admire because it looks so picturesque.”