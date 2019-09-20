Cold Ironing At Extension Jetty

Written by YGTV Team on 20 September 2019 .

The Government will be providing facilities at the Extension Jetty for vessels berthed alongside to be able to connect to shore power (known as ‘cold ironing’).

In this way they will be able to switch off their engines and so reduce the amount of emissions that they produce while alongside.

The Gibraltar Electricity Authority will be carrying out the works at a substation to make this possible. This will mean that while connected, the vessels will be powered by electricity generated by the much cleaner new LNG North Mole Power Station.

This is part of the Government’s commitment to improve air quality throughout Gibraltar. Added to the closing down of Waterport Power Station, it will contribute to the improvement of air quality in the northern parts of Gibraltar. Discussions are ongoing in order to ensure that vessels berthed in other areas are also powered in this way.

Minister for the Environment and Climate Change John Cortes said: “This is another important step in our response to the Climate Emergency and to improving the quality of life – and the health – of our citizens.”