University Appoints Clive Finlayson As A Beacon Professor

Written by YGTV Team on 20 September 2019 .

The University of Gibraltar has announced the appointment of Professor Clive Finlayson as a Beacon Professor.

A statement from theUniversity of Gibraltar follows below:

Beacon Professors are unique to the University of Gibraltar and the title is symbolic of the role they undertake. The image of the Europa Point lighthouse as a beacon is important to the University representing, as it does, the University’s mission to spread the light of knowledge, to inspire students and illuminate their life paths.

The University’s competitive professorial scheme was launched in 2017 and is overseen by an independent Professorial Appointments Committee which is made up of academics drawn from a number of international higher education institutions. All members of the committee are full professors and hold, or have held, high academic office in their own universities. It is the responsibility of the committee to receive all submissions for professorial appointments and, to ensure that the appointments process is rigorous and transparent.

The committee recommended the appointment of Professor Clive Finlayson in recognition of his outstanding and consistent contribution to Neanderthal research and discoveries. Through his tireless work at the Gorham’s Cave complex, he and his team have raised Gibraltar’s profile across the world and have been fundamental in ensuring the site became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2016. He is widely published in peer-reviewed journals, has written a number of books and always brings an innovative and original aspect to his work.

Speaking of the appointment, Gilbert Licudi, the Minister with responsibility for the University said, “Congratulations to Clive on this appointment as Beacon Professor. It serves as further recognition of his outstanding contributions to the fields of Natural History and Neanderthal research.”

Professor Catherine Bachleda, Vice-Chancellor at the University added, “Through his role as Director of the University of Gibraltar’s Institute of Life and Earth Sciences, Clive has contributed to the impact of the University’s research across the world and he is an active ambassador for our institution. Clive is a true beacon for Gibraltar and I am delighted with this appointment.”

Professor Clive Finlayson joins fellow Beacon Professors, Professor John Cortes and Professor David Abulafia. It is expected that in the course of the next academic year, Professor Finlayson will deliver his inaugural Beacon Professor public lecture.