Karl Tonna Appointed Additional Stipendiary Magistrate

Written by YGTV Team on 03 October 2019 .

Mr Karl Louis Tonna has been appointed Additional Stipendiary Magistrate, Registrar of The Supreme Court of Gibraltar, Registrar of the Court of Appeal for Gibraltar and Deputy Coroner.

On the advice of the Judicial Service Commission, His Excellency the Governor, has approved the appointment of Mr Karl Louis Tonna.