The Mingle Project: A Multi-Agency, Social Inclusion Project Is To Continue

Written by YGTV Team on 07 October 2019 .

Following a successful 6 month pilot project, the Gibraltar Youth Service, Department of Education, and the Care Agency have announced the continuation of The Mingle Project – a multi-agency, social inclusion project for young adults, aged 18-30, with mild learning needs.

During the 6 month pilot, the group met once a month where they engaged in different activities, such as group games, socialising, karaoke, summer bbq and outings. Through this, some members of the group are now meeting up more regularly and have expanded their social circles.

A spokesperson said: "Given the success of the initial phase, the working group are pleased to announce that we are accepting new referrals/members. If you, or someone you know, could benefit from such a project, you can find a referral form and register your interest via our website youth.gi. Alternatively, you can pick up a hard copy from The Youth Office on Line Wall Road."

For further information or enquiries contact Sarah Wadsworth on 20041948 or e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For general information about the Gibraltar Youth Service visit www.youth.gi or contact Principal Youth Officer, Mark Zammit, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.