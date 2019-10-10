Royal Gibraltar Regiment Represented At Sandhurst

Written by YGTV Team on 10 October 2019 .

Members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment were recently represented at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst.

A statement follows below:

The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) is where all officers in the British Army are trained to take on the responsibility of leading their soldiers. On 7 October 2019, the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst held an ‘Expression of Interest’ evening for those newly started on the Commissioning Course to understand more about opportunities with different Regiments across the Army.

This year the Royal Gibraltar Regiment were invited to contribute to the Queen’s Division stand; and representing the Regiment were Lt Robertson and Cpl Warden who met with numerous Officer Cadets to improve their understanding of the types of activities and operations on offer.

Attending the brief was Officer Cadet Milward who is due to join the ranks of the Regiment when he successfully completes the Commissioning Course in the summer of 2020. Since starting training at the start of September, he has recently completed his first exercise; has started with the Sandhurst Rugby Team and is fully involved and enjoying the experience.