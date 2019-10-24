Additional Bank Holiday In May 2020 To Mark VE Day Anniversary

Written by YGTV Team on 24 October 2019 .

On Friday 8th May 2020, Gibraltar will have an additional Bank Holiday in order to mark the anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day).

8th May 2020 is the 75th anniversary of the Allies’ formal acceptance of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender of its armed forces on 8 May 1945.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "The United Kingdom has chosen to mark this anniversary with a Bank Holiday on 8 May and it is right and proper that we do the same. VE Day marked an historic moment in Gibraltar’s history and it is important that we commemorate the occasion on its 75th anniversary. We should honour those who did their duty here in Gibraltar, those who fought on the battlefields of Europe and those who had been separated by an enforced wartime evacuation. Having a VE Day Bank Holiday next year is a fitting tribute to them all: it will ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to remember and honour our heroes of the Second World War and reflect on the sacrifices of that generation. We are planning various events to mark the day in an appropriate way."