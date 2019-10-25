Remembrance Sunday Arrangements Announced

Written by YGTV Team on 25 October 2019 .

On Friday the 8th of November the Royal British Legion will be holding the Poppy Day Appeal with the Remembrance Day Parade taking place on Sunday 10th.

A statement follows below:

The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion’s biggest fundraising campaign held every year in November, the period of Remembrance. This year, join us once again to show your appreciation for the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families in safeguarding our freedoms and values.

The traditional Poppy Day Appeal will take place on Friday 8 November with collections points spread out in various locations manned by Legion members and serving Forces personnel.

The local Branch, is calling on the whole of Gibraltar to wear their poppies with pride on the lead up to Remembrance Sunday. As the Chairman of the Gibraltar Branch, Lt Col (Rtd) Francis Brancato OBE JP says “The Royal British Legion is at the heart of a national network that supports our Armed Forces community. We're here through thick and thin – ensuring their unique contribution is never forgotten. We've been here since 1921 and we'll be here as long as they need us”.

The Legion is the largest Armed Forces charity, with 235,000 members, 110,000 volunteers and a network of partners and charities. It provides lifelong support to serving and ex-serving personnel and their families, from expert advice and guidance, to recovery and rehabilitation, through to transitioning to civilian life.

Those wishing to take part in the Remembrance Day Parade are requested to muster at Kings Street at 1100hrs. Dress regimental beret, tie, blazer and medals.

March is will be at 11 40hrs.