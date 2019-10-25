Unite Welcomes Lifting Of Interdiction Of Borders And Coastguard Officers

Written by YGTV Team on 25 October 2019 .

Unite has welcomed the findings of the investigation and consequent lifting of the interdiction of two Borders & Coastguard members affected along with the reinstatement of the two Customs Officers involved during last Sunday’s incident which saw a Proteccion Civil vehicle coming in to Gibraltar.

A statement continued: “Unite The Union can assertively assure the public that our affected members carried out their role and ensured that all four Proteccion Civil volunteers had their immigration documents in order as per the normal procedures which were followed.

“Unite The Union will now be looking to address with management concerns that have arisen due to this incident and the way that it has been handled, causing distress to our members.

“To avoid a further repeat of this incident which has unfairly seen our two members interdicted, Unite The Union will be looking to discuss clear policy and guidelines in relation to our members responsibilities when encountering vehicles with orange beacons at the land frontier as these vehicles pass through the land frontier on a daily basis in the form of roadside assistance vehicles and ambulances.

“Unite The Union would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire Borders & Coastguard Agency and HM Customs for their continuous and professional service provided at the land frontier.”