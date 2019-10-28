World War II Tunnel Guides Donate £1800 To Various Charities

Last month, a total of £1800 was donated to various charities by the World War II Tunnel Guides.

The Tunnel Guides have been providing tours to the general public since as far back as 1974 and over the years a wide range of charities have benefitted from these tours. Last month the following organisations received donations:

Red Cross Disaster Relief – Climate Centre (in support of Hurricane Dorian) - £1000

Law Enforcement Torch Run - Special Olympics Gibraltar - £200

Brain Tumour Research & Support Group (Ellie’s Fund) - £200

BLESMA (Limbless Veterans) - £200

Spanish Stray Dogs UK - Rehoming dogs from the Campo de Gibraltar and surrounding area to forever homes in UK - £200

A statement follows below:

There are currently 15 volunteer guides who come from a range of backgrounds - Military, MOD and Civilian – and the team is led by Master Guide Pete Jackson. Pete, an ex-Sergeant Major, is the font of all military knowledge in relation to the tunnels inside the Rock and is affectionately known as ‘El Topo’ – The Mole!!

The tours are conducted on a regular basis and take place any day of the week. Since 2015 over 4615 adults and hundreds of youths have booked themselves on to one of these tours and a total of £22,479 has been raised as a result.

In addition to the above charities, other charities to have benefitted from donations from the Guides include RG Welfare Fund, Indonesian Tsunami, GBC Open Day, Gibraltar Law Enforcement Torch Run, Veterans Motor Bike Mobility, JPDU and many more.