Successful Test For New Port Ramp

Written by YGTV Team on 28 October 2019 .

Early this morning, the ferry which will run the route from Algeciras docked in Gibraltar in order to test the new vehicle ramp which has recently been constructed as part of Gibraltar’s ‘No Deal’ contingency planning.

In the event of a ‘No Deal’, this ferry will be used to bring goods from Algeciras once they have passed through the Border Inspection Post.

This Post will inspect all perishable goods which are destined for Gibraltar but originated in a ‘Third Country’, such as UK.

This morning’s successful test proved that a cab and its 40ft articulated trailer could drive on and off the ferry without difficulty.

Last Friday evening’s scheduled Tangier ferry also used the ramp to load and unload cars and small vehicles, thus showing the flexibility of the new facility.

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia said: “The European Union has today agreed a further extension for the UK’s departure from the European Union until the 31 January, or earlier if the Withdrawal Agreement is ratified. It is nonetheless reassuring to know that the contingency plans put in place in respect of the vehicular ramp have worked both with the ferry from Algeciras and the ferry from Tangier. This will improve Gibraltar’s resilience going forward whatever happens.”