Gibraltar At World Travel Market

Written by YGTV Team on 04 November 2019 .

Gibraltar is participating at the World Travel Market (WTM) being held from 4th to 6th November at the ExCeL London exhibition centre.

WTM London is the leading global event for the travel industry to meet industry professionals and conduct business deals. Through its industry networks and unrivalled global reach, WTM London creates personal and business opportunities, providing customers with quality contacts, content and communities.

Co-exhibiting with the destination are Bland Group International, the Rock Hotel and Sunborn Gibraltar, joining the team from the Gibraltar Tourist Board.

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani said: “This is the most prestigious travel and tourism event globally. It brings together the all the professionals from the industry and the leading destinations are represented. I look forward to attending my first World Travel Market in order to be able to assess for myself the value that this brings to Gibraltar tourism as a whole. ”