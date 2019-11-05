Gibraltar Public Services Ombudsman To Celebrate 20th Anniversary

In celebration of their 20th anniversary, the Office of the Public Services Ombudsman has released a booklet and stamp. Booklets will be distributed to the public at the Piazza next Tuesday.

A booklet which outlines the 20 year history of the Public Services Ombudsman has been prepared to mark this important anniversary in the Ombudsman’s calendar. A special 20th anniversary postage stamp has also been issued to mark the occasion.

The booklet will be distributed to the public at a stand situated outside Parliament House (at the Piazza) on Tuesday 12th November 2019 between 9 am and 12 Noon.

The staff of the Ombudsman’s Office will be at the stand to answer any questions from the public about the work of the Ombudsman’s Office.

The first 50 booklets that are issued to the public will include the special 20th anniversary postage stamp.

The Ombudsman would like to inform the public that the Annual Report of the Public Services Ombudsman, for the year ended 2018, is now available at our website at www.ombudsman.org.gi.

A hard copy of the Annual Report can also be collected from the Office of the Ombudsman at 10 Governor’s Lane, Gibraltar.